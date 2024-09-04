An Autonomous Low-Profile Vessel (ALPV) sails on the Del Mar Boat Basin to test its capability to provide sustainment to Stand-in Forces operating within contested areas as part of Project Convergence Capstone 4 on Feb. 25, 2024 at Camp Pendleton, Calif. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory by Kevin Ray Salvador)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
1 day ago |
09/04/2024
amphibious autonomy highlights Landing Ship Medium Navy/USMC unmanned systems

The Marine Corps is preparing to move an autonomous resupply vessel to the Japan-based 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) to conduct field testing this fall, an official said Wednesday.

“Part of our test plan to make sure that we can demonstrate the…

