An Autonomous Low-Profile Vessel (ALPV) sails on the Del Mar Boat Basin to test its capability to provide sustainment to Stand-in Forces operating within contested areas as part of Project Convergence Capstone 4 on Feb. 25, 2024 at Camp Pendleton, Calif. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory by Kevin Ray Salvador)
The Marine Corps is preparing to move an autonomous resupply vessel to the Japan-based 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) to conduct field testing this fall, an official said Wednesday.
“Part of our test plan to make sure that we can demonstrate the…