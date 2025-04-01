Personnel from Minot AFB, N.D.'s 91st Missile Wing and Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.'s 576th Flight Test Squadron help conduct a simulated electronic launch of a Minuteman III at Minot on Sept. 17, 2024. "The teams tested their ability as combat crews to launch from not only the launch control center (LCC) but from an airborne launch control system aboard a Navy E-6B Mercury aircraft, which is capable of remotely launching the fleet of MMIII ICBMs," the Air Force said. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said on Tuesday that the U.S. Air Force may be able to re-use some Minuteman III silos to house the future Northrop Grumman [NOC] LGM-35A Sentinel and that the Air Force is increasingly discussing possible concurrent upgrades to house…