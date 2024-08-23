Airmen from the 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron under the 91st Missile Wing pose for a group photo at a missile site at Minot AFB, N.D. on July 10th last year. The airmen "helped load a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in just 18 hours for Operation Bullystick" to test agile combat employment concepts, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo).
On Aug. 12, the U.S. Air Force told the Government Accountability Office (GAO) that the service is cancelling the up to $12 billion Integrated Support Contract 2.0 (ISC 2.0) for the Minuteman III and future LGM-35A Sentinel ICBMs.
The service may re-examine…