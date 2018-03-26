The National Security Agency (NSA) has completed its first ever cyber exercise testing military academy teams' ability to defend against near full-spectrum cyber operations. NSA Cyber Exercise (NCX), which ran from March 19 to 21 at the U.S. Naval Academy, featured…
NSA Completes Full-Spectrum Cyber Operations Exercise With Military Academies
