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York Space Systems to Support Space Force’s SDN

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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York Space Systems to Support Space Force’s SDN
3D render of planet Earth viewed from space, with night lights in Europe and sun rising over Asia. Blue hue treatment. Elements from NASA (https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/57000/57752/land_shallow_topo_2048.jpg)

York Space Systems [YSS] has received two task orders to support the U.S. Space Force's Space Data Network (SDN), a future network of low Earth orbit military communications satellites, the company said on Tuesday. The task orders "support development and demonstration activities intended to advance multi-vendor interoperability and Space Exchange Point (SEP) integration planning," according to York. The Space Force budgeted $4.5 billion for SDN in fiscal 2027, the second largest unclassified amount in the service's budget behind the $7.9…

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