York Space Systems to Support Space Force’s SDN

York Space Systems [YSS] has received two task orders to support the U.S. Space Force's Space Data Network (SDN), a future network of low Earth orbit military communications satellites, the company said on Tuesday. The task orders "support development and demonstration activities intended to advance multi-vendor interoperability and Space Exchange Point (SEP) integration planning," according to York. The Space Force budgeted $4.5 billion for SDN in fiscal 2027, the second largest unclassified amount in the service's budget behind the $7.9…