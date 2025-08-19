X-Bow To Develop Solid Rocket Motor For GMLRS To Bolster Supplier Base

X-Bow Systems has been selected to develop a solid rocket motor (SRM) for the Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) in an effort to further bolster the supplier base. The company said it will build and test an advanced manufactured SRM under an agreement with the Army, supported by a $13.9 million joint investment with the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC). “This joint investment, facilitated by OSC, is a strategic effort to address constraints in the…