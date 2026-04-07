X-Bow Providing Rocket Assisted Takeoff Kit For AEVEX Long-Range Loitering Munition

X-Bow Systems has entered a new end market with a new tool in its quiver, receiving a $12.2 million contract from AEVEX to produce rocket-assisted takeoff (RATO) kits to launch the company’s Disruptor long-range loitering munition. The contract covers more than 1,000 production kits, which enable some unmanned systems to takeoff from unprepared surfaces and relatively tight areas to provide users more flexibility. X-Bow said its RATO kit could potentially expand the payload capacity and range of drones. Deliveries began…