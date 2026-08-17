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Mehta Appointed New CEO At L3Harris After Kubasik Forced Out Due To Conduct

Cal Biesecker By
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Mehta Appointed New CEO At L3Harris After Kubasik Forced Out Due To Conduct
Sam Mehta, president and CEO of L3Harris Technologies. Photo: L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Monday said its board has appointed Sam Mehta as president and CEO effective immediately after agreeing to part ways with Chris Kubasik, who had led the company since 2021, due to violations of the company’s code of conduct. Kubasik’s lapse in conduct was not related to company finances, operations or customer relationships, the company said. Kubasik at one time was expected to lead Lockheed Martin [LMT] where he was the company’s vice chairman, president and chief…

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