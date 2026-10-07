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X-Bow Nabs Rocket Motor Development Contract For Future Navy Missile

Cal Biesecker By
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X-Bow Nabs Rocket Motor Development Contract For Future Navy Missile
A solid rocket motor static-fire test at X-Bow's Luling, Texas, facility, where the company will develop and qualify propulsion for a future Navy capability. (Photo: X-Bow Systems)

X-Bow Systems has received a potential $69.7 million contract to develop and qualify a solid rocket motor (SRM) booster for a next-generation Navy missile, an award that will enable the company to establish tooling to produce up to 500 of the motors annually, the startup said on Wednesday. Phase 1 of the contract, which is being managed by the Army Contracting Command—Rock Island, is for $50.4 million over one year and covers development and prototyping, A potential $19.3 million Phase…

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