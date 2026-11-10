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DIU Awards Three Prototype Contracts For Marine Corps ALPV

Rich Abott By
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DIU Awards Three Prototype Contracts For Marine Corps ALPV
An Autonomous Low-Profile Vessel (ALPV) sails on the Del Mar Boat Basin to test its capability to provide sustainment to Stand-in Forces operating within contested areas as part of Project Convergence Capstone 4 on Feb. 25, 2024 at Camp Pendleton, Calif. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory by Kevin Ray Salvador)

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) on Monday evening announced on social media that three companies won prototype contracts to support the Autonomous Low Profile Vessel (ALPV) project aimed at helping the Marine Corps resupply dispersed forces. The winners include first-time Defense Department partner Rudder Industries, Saronic, and SeaMachines Robotics. DIU in its announcement said that the ultimate goal of this project is “rapid prototyping and fielding at scale.” In March, DIU issued its ALPV solicitation seeking ALPV providers as a…

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