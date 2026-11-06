HII and Thales Demonstrate Autonomous Mine Countermeasure Capability

HII [HII] and France’s Thales on Nov. 3. announced the successful demonstration of an end-to-end autonomous mine countermeasure (MCM) capability that combined the latter’s Expeditionary Pathmaster mine countermeasure architecture with HII’s Remus 620 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). The companies said the Expeditionary Pathmaster is an open and modular architecture designed to integrate autonomous platforms, sensors, mission management systems and effectors from various providers into one operational framework. In this test, the companies used Thales’ quickly deployable command and control system…