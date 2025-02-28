Pictured from left to right: Dr. Phil Stracener, X-Bow Director, Global Facility Solutions, Andrew McLain, Roebbelen Vice President, Dr. Phillip Cole, NSWC IHD Energetics Manufacturing Department Head, Ashley Johnson, NSWC IHD Technical Director, Jason Hundley, X-Bow CEO, Michael Beekwilder, Engineer, NSWC IHD, and Mike Bender, X-Bow COO.
X-Bow Systems last Friday said it is received a $7 million Navy contract to support the service’s energetics center of excellence with modernizing its facilities and processes with new technologies.
It is one of several startups that is racing to develop and…