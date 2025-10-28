X-59 Flies For First Time From USAF Plant 42

The X-59 supersonic aircraft by Lockheed Martin's [LMT] Skunk Works division had its first flight from U.S Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., the company said on Tuesday. Billed as "a revolutionary, quiet supersonic aircraft designed to pave the way for faster commercial air travel," the experimental aircraft landed at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, Calif after "verifying initial flying qualities and air data performance," Lockheed Martin said. NASA and Lockheed Martin rolled out the X-59 in…