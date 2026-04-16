Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee's defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army's budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion to accelerate development and fielding of the future MV-75 Cheyenne II Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) by Bell [TXT]. "The FLRAA investment is necessary because, if you look at the Indo-Pacific, the distances we have to go and the speed with which we have to move, our current platforms…