319 KC-46As Now Planned, Increase of Nearly 60 From Extension And 140 From Original Program Of Record

The Air Force's goal is to buy 319 Boeing [BA] KC-46A Pegasus tankers--an increase of nearly 60 from the 263 planned in a possible extension and an increase of 140 from the original program of record of 179, according to procurement figures in an Air Force fiscal 2027 budget document. The Air Force has spoken of the need for more "booms in the air" and aims to resolve KC-46 shortfalls by 2028, including with the Remove Vision System 2.0. "While…