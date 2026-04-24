319 KC-46As Now Planned, Increase of Nearly 60 From Extension And 140 From Original Program Of Record

The Air Force's goal is to buy 319 Boeing [BA] KC-46A Pegasus tankers--an increase of nearly 60 from the 263 planned in a possible extension and an increase of 140 from the original program of record of 179, according to procurement figures in an Air Force fiscal 2027 budget document. The Air Force has spoken of the need for more "booms in the air" and aims to resolve KC-46 shortfalls by 2028, including with the Remove Vision System 2.0. "While…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Job Feed
-
Cleared Senior/Principal Intelligence & Counterintelligence Professional, NM/CA Onsite
Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Cleared Senior/Principal PRT Lead R&D Systems Engineer
Env Controls and Sensors, NM/CA, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Ultrasound Systems Engineer
Philips North America - Bothell, Washington,, WA
-
Electrical Engineer
AURA/NOIRLab - Tucson, AZ