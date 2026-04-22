USAF Examining Software, Construction Competition For Sentinel Program

The Pentagon is looking at competition in the software and support construction realms for the Northrop Grumman [NOC] future LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM, a top official said on Wednesday. The Air Force has been restructuring the program since July, 2024 and expects Pentagon acquisition chief Michael Duffey to re-certify Sentinel for engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) this year–months ahead of the Air Force’s earlier estimate of early to mid-2027. "As I came upon the program and did the research understanding the…