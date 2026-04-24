Booz Allen Invests In Autonomy Orchestration Company NODA AI

Booz Allen Hamilton [BAH] last Friday said it made a strategic investment in NODA AI, a startup developing software that allows different autonomous systems to work together across air, land, sea and space domains, platforms and providers. The value of the investment by Booz Allen’s ventures arm was not disclosed. NODA AI, which is based in Austin, Texas, says its technology is open, and vehicle and vendor agnostic. Booz Allen said the company’s technology is the orchestrator for the Defense…