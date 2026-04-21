AV Demonstrates Laser Weapon System Aboard Navy Aircraft Carrier Against Drones

AeroVironment [AVAV] on Tuesday said it successfully demonstrated its LOCUST laser weapons system aboard the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) during a live fire demonstration at sea in October 2025, marking an expansion of the system to the maritime domain. The palletized LOCUST system was used on the aircraft carrier to detect, track and neutralize drone threats. The Army has been using LOCUST on the southern U.S. border for counter-drone applications and the system has been integrated into the service’s…