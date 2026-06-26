PACAF Evaluating Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat In Valiant Shield

As the U.S. Air Force continues to fund the development of Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and Anduril Industries, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) said that it is integrating Boeing's [BA] MQ-28 Ghost Bat with U.S. and allies during this month's Exercise Valiant Shield. "This marks a significant milestone in the operational development of CCA and the advancement of human-machine teaming in the Indo-Pacific theater," according to PACAF. "During the exercise, the uncrewed MQ-28 will…