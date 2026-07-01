Auriga Space Introduces Hypersonic Materials Testing; Notches First Customer

Auriga Space, a startup developing testing capabilities to support hypersonic weapons development, on Wednesday launched what it says is the first commercial capability to support weather effects testing for hypersonic materials. The announcement includes Axiom Materials as the pilot customer for supersonic weather effects testing. “The hypersonic testing community has badly needed better ground-truth on material performance for a long time,” Winnie Lai, Auriga’s CEO, said in a statement. “Making it possible is one big step. Making it available at…