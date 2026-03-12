Sign In
Search
Congress

Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Pictured is Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) during the March 12 SASC hearing.

Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. "We should immediately begin a crash program to take advantage of new production lines here in America, building new, low-cost weapons to help the Ukrainians defend themselves," Wicker said in his opening statement at a hearing with the heads of U.S. European Command and Transportation Command. "This includes low-cost cruise missiles,…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Rambeau Departs L3Harris To Lead Karman; Mehta Adds To Roles

Business/Financial

York Strengthens Vertical Integration With Acquisition Of In-Space Propulsion Supplier Orbion

Navy/USMC

Anduril Nabs First Spot In DIU’s XLUUV Prototype Effort, Aims To Avoid Orca Pitfalls

Army

Army Taps Elbit America To Join SBMC Development Effort, Will Test Prototypes This Year

Trending

X-Bow To Acquire Evolution Space, Enhancing Hypersonics And Energetics Capabilities
Army Wants Long-Range PrSM Inc. 4 On Accelerated Timeline, Plans Fly Off In Late FY ‘28
BAE Systems Completes Preliminary Design Review For Epoch 2 Constellation
Drone Dominance Program Selects 11 Finalists For Potential Orders After First Gauntlet
Trump Says Defense CEOs Agree To Rapidly Quadruple Production Of ‘Exquisite Class’ Weapons

Congress Updates

Congress

Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons

Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]

Congress

Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability

A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]

Unmanned Systems

In Response To Flag Concerns, DoD Looks To Reduce Drone Prices, As Order for 30,000 Looms

The Pentagon is bargain shopping for Group 1 drones, as other countries, including Ukraine and China, have taken advantage of consumer electronics-level prices to bolster their stables. “In last spring’s […]

Pentagon

Amid Questions On Weapons Stockpiles, Caine Says U.S. Has ‘Sufficient’ Munitions For Iran Operation

Pentagon leaders on Wednesday sought to quell concerns over the rate at which the U.S. is employing critical munitions in its military strike campaign against Iran, with lawmakers also pressing […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume