Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons

Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. "We should immediately begin a crash program to take advantage of new production lines here in America, building new, low-cost weapons to help the Ukrainians defend themselves," Wicker said in his opening statement at a hearing with the heads of U.S. European Command and Transportation Command. "This includes low-cost cruise missiles,…