White House Seeks $3.93 Billion Anomaly In CR For Procurement Of Columbia-Class Sub

The White House has requested that Congress include $3.93 billion for procurement of a Columbia-class submarine in its consideration of a potential continuing resolution (CR) to avoid a government shutdown. “Without this anomaly, the deployment plans for future [nuclear ballistic missile submarines] could result in delays in a day-to-day slip for the program,” the Trump administration writes in a list of requested CR anomalies submitted to Congress and obtained by Defense Daily. Facing a looming government shutdown deadline, the White…