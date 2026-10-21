Watchtower Labs Raises $35 Million In Seed Round With Focus On AI Applications For Logistics

Watchtower Labs, a startup initially focused on developing artificial intelligence-native applications for logistics planning, on Wednesday emerged from stealth with $35 million in seed funding. The investment was led by Shield Capital and Conviction. Earlier this year, the Seattle-based company received a contract from the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit under the Joint Sustainment Decision Tool program to develop and provide AI tools to help go from reactive to proactive decision-making for logistics (Defense Daily, Feb. 19). “Watchtower models hundreds of…