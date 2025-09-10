Warren and Malmstrom Sentinel Missile Wings Construction Plans OK’d, Hoeven Says

Construction plans have been approved for the Sentinel missile wings at F.E. Warren Air Force Base (AFB), Wyo., and Malmstrom AFB, Mont., Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) told The Exchange Monitor on Tuesday. The 90th Missile Wing and the 341st Missile Wing at F.E. Warren and Malmstrom, respectively, would make up two out of three missile wings for the Northrop Grumman [NOC] LGM-35A Sentinel. These are also the two wings Gen. Thomas Bussiere, the most recent head of the Air Force Global…