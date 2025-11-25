Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

VTG Acquires Software Engineering Firm Miklos Systems

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
VTG Acquires Software Engineering Firm Miklos Systems
John Hassoun, president and CEO of VTG. Photo: VTG

VTG on Tuesday said it had acquired Miklos Systems, Inc. (MSI), in a deal that strengthens its digital transformation capabilities with the intelligence community. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Both companies are based in Northern Virginia. MSI provides software lifecycle development, cloud services, cyber security, data science and systems engineering for “mission critical programs across the intelligence community,” VTG said. “MSI’s culture of technical excellence, integrity and employee empowerment mirrors our own values and vision,” John Hassoun, president…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

USAF Sustainment Of Intel Support Program For U-2 To Stretch Through Next October

Army

Recent C-UAS Exercises Demonstrate Advances In Lowering Costs, Rapidly Iterating With Industry, Army Officials Say

Air Force

BlackSky Says Third Gen-3 Satellite Produced Images Less Than 24 Hours After Launch

Nuclear Modernization

Amentum Sees Growth In Latest Quarter Due To Nuclear, Space Contracts

Trending

Pending Multiple Award DHS-Wide Counter-Drone Contract Worth $1.5 Billion
Space Force Prepares Golden Dome Solicitation For Midcourse Interceptors
CISA Issues Guidelines To Lower Risks Of Drone Threats To Critical Infrastructure
Spacecraft Mission Control Company Quindar Raises $18 Million For Classified Ops Center
DHS Hosting Competition For Counter-Drone Capabilities And Services

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume