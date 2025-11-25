VTG Acquires Software Engineering Firm Miklos Systems

VTG on Tuesday said it had acquired Miklos Systems, Inc. (MSI), in a deal that strengthens its digital transformation capabilities with the intelligence community. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Both companies are based in Northern Virginia. MSI provides software lifecycle development, cloud services, cyber security, data science and systems engineering for “mission critical programs across the intelligence community,” VTG said. “MSI’s culture of technical excellence, integrity and employee empowerment mirrors our own values and vision,” John Hassoun, president…