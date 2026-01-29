Voyager To Expand And Consolidate Rocket Motor Capabilities In Colorado

Voyager Technologies [VOYG] on Thursday said it has broken ground on an expansion of its American Defense Complex in Pueblo, Colo., that will consolidate local facilities and add space related to its solid rocket motor business to meet increasing demand. The 150,000 square feet of facilities builds on existing work at the PuebloPlex site and operations in nearby Penrose, Colo., all of which were acquired last year when Voyager purchased Estes Energetics (Defense Daily, Nov. 20 2025). That deal complements…