Lockheed Martin Invests $25 Million In Fortem Technologies To Strengthen C-UAS Capabilities

Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Rotary and Mission Systems business on Wednesday said it has invested $25 million in counter-drone company Fortem Technologies that will help Fortem on its path to increase production and Lockheed develop a turnkey counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) solution. The investment is the initial raise in a Series B round for Fortem, which offers its customers a drone interceptor that uses an entanglement device to capture adversary UAS in the air, a family of small radars, a camera…
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Congress Updates
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
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First Assistant Engineer
Mixed Work Schedule - Militray Sealift Commanf - Norfolk, VA
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Selah School District #119 - Selah, WA
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Faculty Position in Systems Engineering (Non-Tenure Track)
Southern Methodist University - Lyle School of Engineering - Dallas, TX
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Faculty Position in Systems Engineering (Non-Tenure Track)
Southern Methodist University - Lyle School of Engineering - Dallas, TX