Lockheed Martin Invests $25 Million In Fortem Technologies To Strengthen C-UAS Capabilities

Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Rotary and Mission Systems business on Wednesday said it has invested $25 million in counter-drone company Fortem Technologies that will help Fortem on its path to increase production and Lockheed develop a turnkey counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) solution. The investment is the initial raise in a Series B round for Fortem, which offers its customers a drone interceptor that uses an entanglement device to capture adversary UAS in the air, a family of small radars, a camera…