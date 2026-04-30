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L3Harris Reports Strong First Quarter Bolstered By ISR, Space And Rocket Motors

Cal Biesecker By
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L3Harris Reports Strong First Quarter Bolstered By ISR, Space And Rocket Motors
Illustration of one of several future L3Harris Technologies Solid Rocket Motor production facilities currently under construction set to build Javelin rocket motors at its Orange County, Va. campus. (Image: L3Harris Technologies)

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Thursday posted strong first quarter financial results driven by gains across its business segments with particular strength in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, international, mission systems, and motors and engines for missiles, munitions and space propulsion programs Net income increased 33 percent to $512 million, $2.72 earnings per share (EPS), from $386 million ($2.04 EPS) a year ago, topping consensus estimates by a dime. Operating margin increased to 11.4 percent from 10.2 percent a year ago on…

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