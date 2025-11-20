Voyager Technologies Acquires Estes Energetics, Strengthening Rocket Motor Capabilities

Voyager Technologies [VOYG] on Thursday said it has acquired Estes Energetics, a small company that makes solid rocket motors and related chemicals. Voyager said the deal gives it more “control over the production, quality and certification of energetics materials.” The acquisition expands on Voyager’s legacy solid propulsion component capabilities in divert, attitude, post-boost, reaction and roll-control systems. Estes Energetics produces small rocket motors up to 8-inches in diameter, manufactures black powder, and offers chemical solutions such as potassium nitrate, barium…