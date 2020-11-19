Voyager Space Holdings on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire The Launch Company in a deal that would be the first for the holding company in the launch sector.

Terms of the pending acquisition were not disclosed.

Voyager, which is based in Denver, earlier this year acquired two other space companies, Altius Space Machines and Pioneer Astronautics.

The Launch Company, which is based in Anchorage, Alaska, has expertise in launch requirements and site design, field support, logistics, and develops fluid systems for ground support equipment and fittings for launch vehicles. The company’s goal is to help its customers get to space faster at less cost and is working to build the first multi-user mobile launch site to fill a gap between demand and availability.

“The need for affordable, reliable and efficient launch services continues to grow in lockstep with the expansion of the launch sector and the rest of the overall commercial space sector,” Matthew Kuta, president and chief operating officer of Voyager, said in a statement. “Since Voyager was created, launch services has always been a capability that we have liked and we have now found a partner that fits the mold perfectly.”

Ben Kallie, CEO and founder of The Launch Company, said the investment by Voyager in his company, said growth in commercial launches in the U.S. has increased demand for the company’s products and services.

The investment by Voyager “will allow us to scale up our services even more rapidly while also giving us the ability to focus on that growth rather than spending resources on the time-consuming requirements that running a growing business entails,” Kallie said.

The Launch Company participated in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Launch Challenge and its customers have included Virgin Orbit, Relativity Space, Firefly Space, Altius, Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska, and Aurora Launch Services.