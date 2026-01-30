Varda Space Capsule Launched In November Successfully Returns To Earth

A satellite equipped with a Navy payload that was launched in November 2025 successfully returned to Earth in January, marking the first time Varda Space Industries has used its own vertically integrated spacecraft bus for the mission. The W-5 mission launched on Nov. 28 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter-15 mission and landed safely within the designated recovery zone at the Koonibba Test Range in South Australia, Varda said on Jan. 29. The space capsule…