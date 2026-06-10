DoD Nominates New Third Fleet Commander And Joint Staff Director

The Pentagon on Monday announced the nomination of four flag officers for three-star assignments, including the new head of Third Fleet and director of the Joint Staff. Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, most recently the Navy chief of legislative affairs since July 2024, was nominated as vice admiral and assigned as commander of Third Fleet. Miguez previous served as the commander of Carrier Strike Group Two during a deployment with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) as the flagship. If confirmed,…