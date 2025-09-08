Varda, LeoLabs, And Anduril Demonstrate Tracking Of Orbital Maneuvers Prior To Hypersonic Reentry

Varda Space Industries said it recently teamed with LeoLabs and Anduril Industries to demonstrate the monitoring and tracking of maneuvers by the company’s space capsule before reentry into Earth’s atmosphere at hypersonic speeds, showcasing what it says is the ability of commercial companies to support space domain awareness and early warning of potentially threatening activity. In May, Varda Space’s W-3 capsule reentered Earth’s atmosphere at speeds exceeding Mach 25 and landed via parachute in South Australia (Defense Daily, May 14).…