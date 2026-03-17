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USNORTHCOM Chief Lauds Counter-Drone Fly-Away Kit

Cal Biesecker By
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USNORTHCOM Chief Lauds Counter-Drone Fly-Away Kit
Elements of Anduril Industries' counter-drone fly-away kit provided to U.S. Northern Command. Photo: USNORTHCOM

A mobile kit of sensors and effectors the Defense Department tested and acquired last year is performing well and two more are on order, the commander of U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) said on Tuesday. The fly-way kit is deployed to DoD installations where drone incursions are occurring “and it’s operating very effectively,” Gen. Gregory Guillot, who also is dual-hatted as commander of North American Defense Command, told the House Armed Services Committee. USNORTHCOM expects to get two more of the…

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