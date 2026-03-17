USNORTHCOM Chief Lauds Counter-Drone Fly-Away Kit

A mobile kit of sensors and effectors the Defense Department tested and acquired last year is performing well and two more are on order, the commander of U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) said on Tuesday. The fly-way kit is deployed to DoD installations where drone incursions are occurring “and it’s operating very effectively,” Gen. Gregory Guillot, who also is dual-hatted as commander of North American Defense Command, told the House Armed Services Committee. USNORTHCOM expects to get two more of the…
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Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]
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