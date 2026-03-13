Use Of Commercial Imagery Under TacSRT Likely To Grow, Space Force Official Says

Military use of commercial imagery through Space Systems Command's tactical surveillance, reconnaisance, and tracking (TacSRT) effort is likely to grow, a U.S. Space Force official said on Friday. TacSRT has "continued to develop as we move forward, really making sure that we can provide a linkage between operational commanders in the field and if their needs aren't being satisfied by national resources, which many of them are, then being able to pull in commercial resources and get answers to hard…
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Congress Updates
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]
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