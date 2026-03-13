Use Of Commercial Imagery Under TacSRT Likely To Grow, Space Force Official Says

Military use of commercial imagery through Space Systems Command's tactical surveillance, reconnaisance, and tracking (TacSRT) effort is likely to grow, a U.S. Space Force official said on Friday. TacSRT has "continued to develop as we move forward, really making sure that we can provide a linkage between operational commanders in the field and if their needs aren't being satisfied by national resources, which many of them are, then being able to pull in commercial resources and get answers to hard…