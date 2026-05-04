USAF To Modify Two B-52s To Carry F130 Engines This Year

The U.S. Air Force Commercial Engine Replacement Program for the Boeing [BA] B-52J recently passed a Critical Design Review (CDR), according to the service. The passage of CDR allows Boeing's San Antonio, Texas, plant to modify two B-52Hs later this year to carry new F130 engines by Rolls-Royce. "Following this initial work, the two modified B-52J test aircraft will undergo extensive testing at Edwards AFB, Calif. to validate the new systems," the Air Force said. "Once testing is complete, the…