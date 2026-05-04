USAF To Modify Two B-52s To Carry F130 Engines This Year

The U.S. Air Force Commercial Engine Replacement Program for the Boeing [BA] B-52J recently passed a Critical Design Review (CDR), according to the service. The passage of CDR allows Boeing's San Antonio, Texas, plant to modify two B-52Hs later this year to carry new F130 engines by Rolls-Royce. "Following this initial work, the two modified B-52J test aircraft will undergo extensive testing at Edwards AFB, Calif. to validate the new systems," the Air Force said. "Once testing is complete, the…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Job Feed
-
Model Based Systems Engineer (MBSE) Modeler (ES3)
San Diego, CA - Epsilon Systems Solutions, Inc - San Diego, CA
-
SharePoint Developer
CALIBRE Systems Inc - St. Louis, MO
-
Systems Engineer (Senior)
Core4ce - Springfield, VA
-
Model Based Systems Engineer (MBSE) Modeler (ES4)
Largo, FL - Epsilon Systems Solutions, Inc - Largo, FL