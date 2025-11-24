Sign In
USAF To Award Pratt & Whitney Engine Performance Restoration Contract For C-17 By End Of FY 2027

Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of 62nd Airlift Wing personnel at Joint Base Lewis-McChord loading an Altec high-reach crane onto a C-17 for the replacement of a pitch trim actuator in the tail of another C-17.

The Air Force plans to award a 10-year firm fixed price contract at the end of fiscal 2027 to RTX's [RTX] Pratt & Whitney for the restoration of the company's F117 engines for the service's 222 C-17 transports that Boeing [BA] delivered between 1993 and 2013. F117 overhaul and repair under the Engine Performance Restoration contract "will require depot overhaul and field repair services for the F117 propulsion system to ensure a serviceable, ready-to-install engine to meet the required war…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

