USAF To Award Pratt & Whitney Engine Performance Restoration Contract For C-17 By End Of FY 2027

The Air Force plans to award a 10-year firm fixed price contract at the end of fiscal 2027 to RTX's [RTX] Pratt & Whitney for the restoration of the company's F117 engines for the service's 222 C-17 transports that Boeing [BA] delivered between 1993 and 2013. F117 overhaul and repair under the Engine Performance Restoration contract "will require depot overhaul and field repair services for the F117 propulsion system to ensure a serviceable, ready-to-install engine to meet the required war…