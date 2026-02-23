USAF Test Pilot School And Lockheed Martin Collaborate On Automatic SAM Avoidance

AURORA, Colo.--The Air Force Test Pilot School and Lockheed Martin [LMT] Skunk Works are collaborating this year on a "Have Remy" Test Management Project to enable fighter aircraft to use artificial intelligence (AI) to avoid surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), much as the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto GCAS) is to prevent crashes involving hypoxic pilots. The Air Force Research Lab, Lockheed Martin, and NASA developed Auto GCAS which the Air Force fielded in 2014. The test pilot school has been…