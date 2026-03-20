USAF Seeks Benchmarking Of Northrop Grumman’s Performance On SiAW

Through a request for information (RFI) issued this month, the U.S. Air Force is seeking to benchmark the performance of Northrop Grumman [NOC] on the Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW). "The RFI is the mechanism to gather the most up-to-date information directly from industry about options to build-up munitions capacity and potentially deliver the capability on faster timelines," the Air Force said on Friday. "Given the very high importance of the requirement, the USAF wants the most up-to-date information from industry…