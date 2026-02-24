USAF Primed To Buy Large Number Of KC-46s In FY 2027; No Look At KC-390

AURORA, Colo.--As the Air Force aims to correct Category 1 deficiencies on the Boeing [BA] KC-46A Pegasus tanker, the service is poised to buy a large number in the fiscal 2027 budget, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink hinted in a discussion with reporters here on Tuesday at the Air & Space Forces Association's annual warfare symposium. "KC-46 is a great airplane," Meink said. "It's supported all the operations. There are some challenges, and we're working through them, and I think…