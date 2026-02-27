Sign In
USAF May Reopen Hypersonic Test Facility In Sandusky, Ohio

Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of B-52 personnel from Minot AFB, N.D.'s 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and Barksdale AFB, La.'s 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron during hypersonic weapon familiarization training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on Feb. 27, 2024.

To improve its testing of scramjet engines, the Air Force may reopen Sandusky, Ohio's Hypersonic Test Facility (HTF) at the NASA Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility--known as Plum Brook Station until 2020. An example of such an engine is the one Northrop Grumman [NOC] is building for the Air Force's future Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile by RTX [RTX]. HTF had its origins in the mid-1960s when NASA established the Hot Hydrogen Test Facility for high temperature analysis of nuclear propulsion…

