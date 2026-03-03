USAF Looks To Replace Radios On HH-60Ws

The U.S. Air Force is looking to replace the Link-16 TacNet Tactical Radios (TTRs) by RTX's [RTX] Collins Aerospace on the service's fleet of Lockheed Martin [LMT] HH-60W Jolly Green II combat search and rescue helicopters. The Air Force said in a Monday business notice that it plans to replace those radios with L3Harris Technologies' [LHX] KOR-24A Small Tactical Terminals. "This upgrade is necessary to address validated requirements for advanced capability and cryptographic modernization," according to Air Force Life Cycle…