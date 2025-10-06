USAF Looking To Accelerate NGAS Delivery From 2040 To 2036

Rather than hold a competition between Boeing [BA] and Airbus on a tanker that would have served as a step toward the Next Generation Air Refueling System (NGAS), the U.S. Air Force has determined that development of such a mid-stage tanker is unaffordable and that the service will instead focus on accelerating NGAS by four years--from 2040 to 2036--and buying another 75 Boeing KC-46A Pegasus tankers between 2031 and 2036. The Air Force plans to have 188 KC-46As by 2030.…
Contract Updates
BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000
BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…
Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583
Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…
Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230
Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…
EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650
EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…