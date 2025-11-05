USAF Lease Of Space For AI Data Centers At Five Bases May Last Longer Than 50 Years, If Benefit National Defense

The U.S. Air Force may offer leases longer than 50 years for artificial intelligence data centers at five bases, if those centers benefit national defense or "the public interest." In a response on Tuesday to an industry question on the terms of the leases, the Air Force Materiel Command's Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, replied that each "lease can be for up to 50 years unless a longer term promotes national defense or…