USAF Increases F-35 Request, But Number Lags That Required To Meet Combat-Coded Fighter Goal

The U.S. Air Force's $4.7 billion fiscal 2027 request for 52 Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35A fighters--14 in a future reconciliation bill and 38 in the regular appropriations bill--would more than double last year's number of 24 F-35As funded by Congress, yet even that ramp up would be about half the rate required for the service to meet a force structure goal. Last fall, the Air Force told Congress in the 24-page Long Term USAF Fighter Force Structure report that the…
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Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]