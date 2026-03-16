USAF Expects KC-135 Center Console Refresh Solicitation In May

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) KC-135 Center Console Refresh (CCR) program office at Tinker AFB, Okla., said that it expects to issue a solicitation in May after more than two years of delay. In late 2023, the service cancelled the solicitation before U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Thompson Dietz ordered the Air Force to reinstate it in January 2024. In October 2023, RTX [RTX] Collins Aerospace's Rockwell Collins business had protested the Air Force's intended use…
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Congress Updates
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]
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