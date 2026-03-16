USAF Expects KC-135 Center Console Refresh Solicitation In May

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) KC-135 Center Console Refresh (CCR) program office at Tinker AFB, Okla., said that it expects to issue a solicitation in May after more than two years of delay. In late 2023, the service cancelled the solicitation before U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Thompson Dietz ordered the Air Force to reinstate it in January 2024. In October 2023, RTX [RTX] Collins Aerospace's Rockwell Collins business had protested the Air Force's intended use…