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USAF Expects KC-135 Center Console Refresh Solicitation In May

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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USAF Expects KC-135 Center Console Refresh Solicitation In May
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a 92nd Air Refueling Wing KC-135 taking off at Fairchild AFB, Wash. on March 22, 2024 during Exercise Titan Fury.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) KC-135 Center Console Refresh (CCR) program office at Tinker AFB, Okla., said that it expects to issue a solicitation in May after more than two years of delay. In late 2023, the service cancelled the solicitation before U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Thompson Dietz ordered the Air Force to reinstate it in January 2024. In October 2023, RTX [RTX] Collins Aerospace's Rockwell Collins business had protested the Air Force's intended use…

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