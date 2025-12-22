USAF Designates Talon CCA Contender As YFQ-48A

YFQ-48A is the designation for Northrop Grumman's [NOC] Project Talon series of drone contenders for the U.S. Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, the service said on Monday. The YFQ-48A Mission Design Series designation "highlights the ongoing partnership between the Air Force and Northrop Grumman and acknowledges the continued progress of the YFQ-48A as a strong contender in the CCA program," the Air Force said. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, program executive officer for fighters and advanced aircraft,…