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USAF Considering EO/IR Upgrade for MH-139A

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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USAF Considering EO/IR Upgrade for MH-139A
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of an MH-139A Grey Wolf with the 40th Helicopter Squadron, as the helicopter conducts its first operational mission at Malmstrom AFB, Mont. on Jan. 8,

The U.S. Air Force is looking into an electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) system upgrade for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter by Boeing [BA] and Leonardo. The MH-139A program office "is conducting market research to identify sources capable of providing a significant upgrade to the current MH-139A EO/IR system," Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio's Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) said in a Thursday business notice. "The objective of this effort is to upgrade the EO/IR capability and add cabin displays, allowing special…

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