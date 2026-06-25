USAF Considering EO/IR Upgrade for MH-139A

The U.S. Air Force is looking into an electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) system upgrade for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter by Boeing [BA] and Leonardo. The MH-139A program office "is conducting market research to identify sources capable of providing a significant upgrade to the current MH-139A EO/IR system," Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio's Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) said in a Thursday business notice. "The objective of this effort is to upgrade the EO/IR capability and add cabin displays, allowing special…
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House Appropriators Uncertain Navy Will Award F/A-XX Contract By August
House appropriators said they are skeptical the Defense Department will award the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract for the Navy’s F/A-XX next-generation carrier-based fighter program by the most recent […]
House Appropriators Approve $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill Amid Reconciliation Uncertainty
The House Appropriations Committee has approved its $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, advancing a bill with a historic topline while uncertainty lingers over Congress’ next step to […]
House Appropriators Add Restrictions And Reporting Requirement To Battleship, Reject Cut
The chairman’s mark of the House Appropriations Committee’s (HAC) fiscal year 2027 defense appropriations bill funds the administration’s $1 billion request for the BBG(X) Trump-class battleship, but adds restrictions requiring […]
House Appropriators Concerned With ‘Risky’ Reconciliation Approach To Fund Munitions, F-35 Plans
The House Appropriations Committee has raised concern with the Trump administration’s “risky” approach to seeking significant fiscal year 2027 funding for key priorities such as critical munitions and F-35 procurement […]
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