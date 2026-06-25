USAF Considering EO/IR Upgrade for MH-139A

The U.S. Air Force is looking into an electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) system upgrade for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter by Boeing [BA] and Leonardo. The MH-139A program office "is conducting market research to identify sources capable of providing a significant upgrade to the current MH-139A EO/IR system," Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio's Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) said in a Thursday business notice. "The objective of this effort is to upgrade the EO/IR capability and add cabin displays, allowing special…