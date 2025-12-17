USAF Cites Data Rights As Reason For Sole Source Follow-On SiAW Award

The Air Force cited data rights as a reason for a sole source follow-on award to Northrop Grumman [NOC] for the future Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) and the Navy Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER). The service recently awarded the company an up to $100 million contract for missile work at company sites in Northridge, Calif., and Linthicum Heights, Md. SiAW's Middle Tier Acquisition (MTA) pathway is to continue through December next year, and the Air Force said that…