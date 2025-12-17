Sign In
Search
Air Force

USAF Cites Data Rights As Reason For Sole Source Follow-On SiAW Award

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
USAF Cites Data Rights As Reason For Sole Source Follow-On SiAW Award
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of an F-16 fighter carrying a prototype Stand-in Attack Weapon.

The Air Force cited data rights as a reason for a sole source follow-on award to Northrop Grumman [NOC] for the future Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) and the Navy Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER). The service recently awarded the company an up to $100 million contract for missile work at company sites in Northridge, Calif., and Linthicum Heights, Md. SiAW's Middle Tier Acquisition (MTA) pathway is to continue through December next year, and the Air Force said that…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Cadenazzi Plans More Discrete Approach To Supply Chain Investments

Congress

NDAA Heads To White House After Senate Passage

Navy/USMC

Boeing Nabs $931 Million Contract To Extend Life Of 60 More Super Hornets

Air Force

Pentagon Joint Energetics Transition Office Delay Cited In Travel Funds Hold

Trending

AFRL Seeking Innovations For C-sUAS “Kill Chain And Point Defense”
GD Has Delivered First M1E3 Abrams Tank Prototype, Army Chief Says
House Passes $900.6 Billion FY ‘26 NDAA, Bill Now Heads To Senate
Lawmakers Back New Army Multi-Year Deal For Black Hawks In Final FY ’26 NDAA
U.S. Space Force Considering Upgrades for Three Electromagnetic Warfare Systems

Contract Updates

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29 2025 (for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green) – $31,442,629

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29, 2025, for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green, Ohio (SPE4A7-25-D-0386) for $31,442,629 was not awarded.  

UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC (Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004) – $37,500,000)

UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC,* Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004, $37,500,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for optical lens program for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-24-R-0002 and awarded on May…

UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC (Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005) – $95,000,000),

UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005, $95,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb.…

Vertex Aerospace LLC (Madison, Mississippi) – $

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, was awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed price of $ 20,995,905 for F-16 Systems Program Office Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support. This contract action involves FMS support for contractor logistics support (CLS) for…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume