USAF Budgets $55 Million for Extended Range FAMM in Fiscal 2027, Another $300 Million for FAMM To Be In Future Reconciliation Bill

The U.S. Air Force's fiscal 2027 discretionary budget procurement request includes $55 million for a more than 1,000 nautical mile range Extended Range variant of the Family of Affordable Mass Missiles (FAMM), and the service plans to ask for another $300 million for palletized missiles (FAMM-P) for cargo aircraft and lugged (FAMM-L) missiles for fighters in a future reconciliation bill. The Air Force wants a seven-year multi-year procurement (MYP) authorization for FAMM. Congress appropriated $656 million for 3,010 FAMMs in…