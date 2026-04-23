USAF Budgets $55 Million for Extended Range FAMM in Fiscal 2027, Another $300 Million for FAMM To Be In Future Reconciliation Bill

The U.S. Air Force's fiscal 2027 discretionary budget procurement request includes $55 million for a more than 1,000 nautical mile range Extended Range variant of the Family of Affordable Mass Missiles (FAMM), and the service plans to ask for another $300 million for palletized missiles (FAMM-P) for cargo aircraft and lugged (FAMM-L) missiles for fighters in a future reconciliation bill. The Air Force wants a seven-year multi-year procurement (MYP) authorization for FAMM. Congress appropriated $656 million for 3,010 FAMMs in…
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HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
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